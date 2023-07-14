Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 12,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 133,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

