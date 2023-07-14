Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 375,299 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

