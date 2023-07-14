Compound Price Tops $68.49 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $68.49 or 0.00226577 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $531.51 million and approximately $123.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017492 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,760,189 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,757,146.30208257 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 69.10783264 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $136,541,657.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.