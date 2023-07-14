Conflux Price Up 2.5% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $591.52 million and approximately $92.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00312381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.95 or 0.00860729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00527000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00062693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00119267 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,070,464,334 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,070,231,563.685994 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20964766 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $107,165,654.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

