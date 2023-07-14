Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.80 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

