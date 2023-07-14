Contrasting Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Netlist $161.64 million 5.36 -$33.37 million ($0.19) -18.89

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dialog Semiconductor and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Netlist -35.94% -126.24% -57.77%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Netlist on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.