Contrasting Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) & First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 9.03% 2.13% 0.33% First Northern Community Bancorp 26.59% 14.60% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $11.43 million 4.44 $1.59 million $0.13 47.85 First Northern Community Bancorp $62.81 million 1.78 $15.88 million $1.26 6.04

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. Further, it provides cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and other customary banking services. The company operates branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.