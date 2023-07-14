Craig Hallum Boosts Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target to $60.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $97,333. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

