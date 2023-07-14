CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

