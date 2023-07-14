Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.13. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1,483 shares traded.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.36%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

