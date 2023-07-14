DARTH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $638.29 Million (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

