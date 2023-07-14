DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $27.46 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.96% of J&J Snack Foods worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $158.33 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $127.80 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

