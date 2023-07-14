DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7,453.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,406 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Services worth $45,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.24 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

