DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,610 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.35% of Liberty Latin America worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of LILAK opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

