DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $189.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

