DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 11,510 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 80,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.