DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

