Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.45

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Read More

