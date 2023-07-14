Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.48.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

