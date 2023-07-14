Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 9,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
