Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $14.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

