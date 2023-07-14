Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $384.66. 627,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average of $327.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.04.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
