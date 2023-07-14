Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $384.66. 627,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average of $327.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

