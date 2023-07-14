DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $6,358,572.96 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,708,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

