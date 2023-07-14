Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 6.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.66 and last traded at $159.30. Approximately 296,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 600,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 37.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

