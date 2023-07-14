Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.30

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.30 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 34.25 ($0.44). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 208,773 shares trading hands.

Eckoh Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Eckoh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Eckoh’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

