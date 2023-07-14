EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on EPR. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.
EPR Properties Price Performance
EPR stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of EPR Properties
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
