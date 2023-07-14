EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 431.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

ESLOY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 17,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,215. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.4474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

A number of research firms recently commented on ESLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.