Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.77 or 0.00063508 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $292.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,127.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00321839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.40 or 0.00871896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00530487 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,949,388 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.