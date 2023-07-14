EULAV Asset Management Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.20. 53,426,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,509,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

