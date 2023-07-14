Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $60.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,581 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

