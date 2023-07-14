FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Shares Down 1.8%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 51,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 894,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.
FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.
FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.
