FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Shares Down 1.8%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 51,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 894,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

FaZe Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FaZe

About FaZe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in FaZe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FaZe in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FaZe during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

Featured Stories

