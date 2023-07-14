First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FFMH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

