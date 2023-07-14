First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQXT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. 17,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1591 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,055,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 276.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $12,449,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

