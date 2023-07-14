First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.90

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $27.62. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 279,709 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,278 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,884,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,455,000 after buying an additional 1,472,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,500,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,721,000 after buying an additional 605,251 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,350,000 after buying an additional 290,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,032,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,259,000 after buying an additional 273,893 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

