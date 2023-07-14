FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $0.01. FirsTime Design shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

FirsTime Design Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

About FirsTime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

