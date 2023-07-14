FiscalNote’s (NOTE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 122.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOTE. Roth Mkm started coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Price Performance

NOTE opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $541.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.31. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. As a group, analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.