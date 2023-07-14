FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Trading Down 8.2%

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.27. 15,487,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,248% from the average session volume of 462,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

FLJ Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. FLJ Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of FLJ Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

