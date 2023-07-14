Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 461 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

