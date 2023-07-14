Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

