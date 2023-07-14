Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $87.59 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

