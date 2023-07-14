Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average of $181.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.