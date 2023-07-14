FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.97

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $16.99. FONAR shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 3,568 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on FONR. StockNews.com upgraded FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in FONAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

