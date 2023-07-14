Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.75. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.91 and a 52 week high of C$17.78.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FRU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.