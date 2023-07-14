Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.65. Approximately 859,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 736,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.
Galaxy Digital Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.15.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
