GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 7.3% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 493,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,235,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in GDS by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.