Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $78,688.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,240,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,672,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,801,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,213,197. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 169,749,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

