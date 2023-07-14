Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.