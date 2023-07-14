Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $13.50. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 77,984 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.41.
Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
