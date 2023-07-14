Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,619. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

