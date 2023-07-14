Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.76

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.76 and traded as high as $33.70. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 2,865 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

